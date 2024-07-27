Pakistani father chops off daughter's leg for ending abusive marriage
In a horrifying display of patriarchal violence, Sobia Batool Shah, a Pakistani woman, was brutally attacked by her father and uncles for filing a divorce to end her abusive marriage. The woman informed authorities that her legs were severed because she filed a divorce from her abusive husband, who never took responsibility for his family. Medical professionals now fear that Shah may be left with lifelong disabilities and may never walk again.
Family members identified as perpetrators in brutal attack
The attackers have been identified as Syed Mustafa Shah, Sobia's father, and her uncles Syed Qurban Shah, Ehsan Shah, Shah Nawaz, and Mushtaq Shah. Following the assault, they fled the scene. The police arrived shortly after and rushed Sobia to a Nawab Shah hospital. During her interaction with the police, she revealed that her husband regularly abused her and neglected their two children.
Parents accused her of dishonoring the family
According to the police, Sobia's furious parents accused her of dishonoring the family by pursuing legal action against her husband after she filed for divorce. They attacked her with axes after she refused to withdraw her case, according to Geo News. The police have arrested one suspect, Mushtaq, so far and are currently conducting raids to find the remaining suspects.