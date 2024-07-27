In short Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident in Pakistan, a woman named Sobia was brutally attacked by her father and uncles for seeking a divorce from her abusive husband.

Pakistani father chops off daughter's leg for ending abusive marriage

By Chanshimla Varah 11:36 am Jul 27, 202411:36 am

What's the story In a horrifying display of patriarchal violence, Sobia Batool Shah, a Pakistani woman, was brutally attacked by her father and uncles for filing a divorce to end her abusive marriage. The woman informed authorities that her legs were severed because she filed a divorce from her abusive husband, who never took responsibility for his family. Medical professionals now fear that Shah may be left with lifelong disabilities and may never walk again.

Investigation update

Family members identified as perpetrators in brutal attack

The attackers have been identified as Syed Mustafa Shah, Sobia's father, and her uncles Syed Qurban Shah, Ehsan Shah, Shah Nawaz, and Mushtaq Shah. Following the assault, they fled the scene. The police arrived shortly after and rushed Sobia to a Nawab Shah hospital. During her interaction with the police, she revealed that her husband regularly abused her and neglected their two children.

Cultural context

Parents accused her of dishonoring the family

According to the police, Sobia's furious parents accused her of dishonoring the family by pursuing legal action against her husband after she filed for divorce. They attacked her with axes after she refused to withdraw her case, according to Geo News. The police have arrested one suspect, Mushtaq, so far and are currently conducting raids to find the remaining suspects.