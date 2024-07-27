JD Vance defends 'childless cat ladies' remark following backlash
JD Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, has defended his controversial comments, accusing key Democrats of being miserable "childless cat ladies" who want to "make the rest of the country miserable too." The remarks, which singled out leaders such as Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), resurfaced online following his nomination as the Republican's vice presidential candidate. Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, Vance defended his comments, stating, "Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment.
Vance clarifies intent behind controversial remarks
"I've got nothing against cats....dogs. People are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said...I'm sorry, it's true," Vance stated. Instead, he said his remarks were aimed at criticizing the Democratic party for becoming anti-family and anti-child. "The simple point that I made is that having children — becoming a father, becoming a mother — I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," Vance explained.
Criticism and response to Vance's remarks
Vance's comments had drawn criticism from various quarters, including The Wall Street Journal's editorial board, which argued that decisions to have children are personal and often a matter of chance as much as choice. Harris's campaign responded by calling Vance "weird" and embracing the idea of being "cat ladies." Actor Jennifer Aniston, who has publicly discussed her fertility issues, was among those who questioned his statements. "I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential VP," she said.
What did Vance say
During an appearance on Fox News in 2021, Vance, who was running for the Ohio Senate seat, said the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies." "You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" he remarked.