Elon Musk donates 'sizable amount' to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign

By Akash Pandey 11:51 am Jul 13, 202411:51 am

What's the story Elon Musk has made a significant donation to America PAC, a super political action committee (PAC) supporting Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, according to Bloomberg. The exact amount remains undisclosed but is described as "a sizable amount" by sources familiar with the matter. This marks Musk's major entry into US politics, underscoring his growing influence. The PAC is required to disclose its list of donors by July 15.

Musk's political shift and growing criticism of Democrats

Musk, previously a self-proclaimed political independent, has been increasingly using his social media platform to express right-leaning views and criticize Democrats. Despite not publicly endorsing any candidate for the 2024 race yet, his donation indicates a shift in his political stance. The Tesla and SpaceX owner has been especially critical of current US President and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden.

New donation boosts Trump's fundraising efforts

Musk's donation comes at a time when Trump has surpassed Biden in fundraising, largely due to contributions from Wall Street and corporate donors. This financial support could make Musk a significant backer for Republicans. America PAC, the recipient of Musk's contribution, is currently the biggest spender on direct voter contacts among organizations supporting Trump, focusing primarily on door-to-door persuasion and get-out-the-vote efforts.

Musk's contribution could impact Democrats' prospects

Musk's financial boost to Trump's campaign could potentially impact the Democrats, who are already dealing with an intraparty battle over Biden's political future. The latest donation gives Republicans an advantage in what is expected to be the most expensive presidential election in US history.

Trump expresses admiration for Musk amid campaign support

Despite their past policy disagreements, Trump has expressed admiration for Musk and his work with Tesla. The former president stated, "I'm a fan of Elon. He does an incredible job with Tesla." This mutual respect has grown recently, with Musk advising Trump on issues related to electric vehicles (EVs) and cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign criticized Musk's donation, with spokesperson James Singer stating, "Musk knows Trump is a sucker who will sell America out."