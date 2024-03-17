Next Article

The network will bolster US government's capability to pinpoint potential targets worldwide

Elon Musk's SpaceX building spy satellite network for US government

What's the story SpaceX is working on a top-secret project to build a network of spy satellites for the US, Reuters has reported, citing sources familiar with the program. SpaceX's Starshield business unit is building the network under a $1.8 billion contract, signed in 2021, with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency managing spy satellites for the US government. The program highlights the growing relationship between Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.

Details of the Starshield contract

Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal mentioned a $1.8 billion classified Starshield contract with an unnamed intelligence agency but didn't provide further details. Now, Reuters has revealed that the contract involves creating a powerful spy system with hundreds of Earth-imaging satellites that can work together in low Earth orbits (LEOs). The Starshield network, developed by SpaceX, would aim to enhance the US government and military's ability to quickly identify potential targets almost anywhere in the world.

Capabilities of the Starshield network

The Starshield network's satellites can monitor targets on Earth and share this information with US intelligence and military personnel. In theory, this would allow the US government to obtain continuous imagery of activities on the ground almost anywhere, supporting intelligence and military operations. "No one can hide," said one source, describing the network's reach. Since 2020, about a dozen prototypes have been launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX's role and tensions with Biden administration

SpaceX has yet to comment on the contract or its involvement. Nevertheless, the agreement indicates an increasing level of confidence from the company, whose proprietor has had disagreements with the Biden administration. While Musk has been a driving force in space innovation, his control over Starlink in Ukraine caused friction with some officials. Kyiv's military uses Starlink for secure communications in its conflict with Russia, and Musk's authority over it in a war zone created tension with the US government.

Starshield's role in intensifying space competition

The Starshield network is part of an escalating race between the US and its adversaries to dominate military power in space. The network aims to be more resistant to attacks from advanced space powers and significantly expand the US government's remote-sensing capabilities. China also plans to develop its own satellite constellations. Separately, the Pentagon (headquarters of the United States Department of Defense) has expressed concerns about space weapon threats from Russia, which could potentially disable entire satellite networks.