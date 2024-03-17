Next Article

Expired or invalid codes cannot be redeemed

Free Fire MAX codes for March 17: Steps to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:20 am Mar 17, 202409:20 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has updated its redeem codes for March 17, 2024, on the official rewards page. These codes offer players a chance to win free in-game items such as skins, weapons, diamonds, and gold. The game has quickly gained popularity in India, especially after the ban on its predecessor. The introduction of redemption codes adds an extra layer of excitement to the gaming experience, offering players coveted rewards.

Codes have limited validity

The redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX have a limited validity period of 12 to 18 hours. Each code can only be redeemed once per player. FVBERFJUVYTSRF4, FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7, FWUYEGTBRTGNBK, FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI. FY6STWRFG4585AR4, FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT, FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73, FGBW3REGFBI7345. FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R, FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH, FERTY9IHK6OV98U, FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3. F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4, FGT5RFVDERFVSER, FYTGDSB4E4576JYH.

How to unlock in-game items?

To redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX codes, players need to visit the official rewards redemption website and log in using their registered accounts. The codes are then copied one at a time and pasted into a dialog box. After submitting and confirming, the free rewards are sent to the player's game mailbox for use.