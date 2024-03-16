Next Article

The feature is currently available on Chrome Canary 124

Google Chrome now comes with Pixel's Live Translate feature

What's the story Google Chrome is incorporating the Live Translate feature, previously exclusive to Google Pixel phones, after a year-long development process. The latest release of Chrome Canary 124 now supports live translated captions by default. The Chromium page also confirms this development. The feature is expected to be part of the upcoming Chrome Dev and Beta releases before it reaches the stable channel on April 10.

How to use Live Translate?

The Live Translate feature in Chrome mirrors its functionality on Google Pixel phones, catering to users who frequently consume content in foreign languages. To activate this feature, users must first enable Live Caption from the browser's Accessibility settings. Currently, the option to toggle Live Translate is only visible on the Canary build of Chrome. This feature improves user experience and accessibility across Google platforms.

Google Lens set for a major upgrade

Besides Live Translate, the Chromium team is also preparing a significant upgrade for Google Lens within Chrome Canary 124. This enhancement aims to either supplement or replace the current sidebar that appears when users right-click an image and select "Search image with Google." The team's continuous efforts in introducing new releases demonstrate their commitment to improving functionality across all aspects of the browser.