The phone will have a matte finish at the back

Amazon listing confirms key features of LAVA O2 smartphone

By Akash Pandey 05:08 pm Mar 16, 202405:08 pm

What's the story LAVA, a leading Indian smartphone manufacturer, has announced the imminent launch of its new model, the LAVA O2 in India. The company has teased the design and revealed some key specifications via an Amazon listing. The phone will be available in two color variants and will feature a dual rear camera setup. Although its launch date remains unconfirmed, LAVA O2 is expected to hit the Indian market soon.

Aesthetics

Take a look at the design

The LAVA O2 will come in green and majestic purple colors, with the back featuring anti-glare glass. The dual rear camera setup positioned at the top left corner appears to alter its look when viewed from various angles. The phone's rear panel will have the company's logo at the bottom left corner. On its lower edge, it will include a Type-C port and speaker grille.

Specifications

Listing reveals additional highlights

The LAVA O2 will feature a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout on the front. For security, it will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device will house a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. According to the listing, it will use UNISOC T616 chip, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Under the hood, a 5,000mAh battery is expected with support for 18W charging.