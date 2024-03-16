Next Article

The feature is accessible on Android and iOS

Google Photos enhances document sorting for users with new labels

By Akash Pandey 04:40 pm Mar 16, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Google Photos has rolled out an update that introduces labels for screenshots, notes, and other documents. The new feature also allows users to manually categorize their images. When viewing a document in full-screen mode, a label appears in the top-left corner indicating how Google Photos has categorized it. This update is currently available on Android and iOS versions of Google Photos but not on the web platform.

Categories

Detailed categorization options in the update

The new update allows users to change categories or view all documents within a specific category. The available categorization options include screenshots, books and magazines, event information, identity, notes, payment methods, receipts, recipes and menus, and social. Users have the flexibility to select and apply multiple categories per image. This enhanced feature aims to provide a more organized and user-friendly experience for Google Photos users.

What's more?

Continued efforts to improve document recognition

This update follows Google's announcement last year about improved automatic document recognition and categorization using artificial intelligence. The tech giant had unveiled this upgrade alongside Photo Stacks, a feature that displays a carousel of documents found in the Search tab..

Insights

Developments in Google Photos

Google Photos continues to evolve, with potential future updates hinting at more control over the 'Documents' section. Additionally, the Android photo picker with Google Photos support started rolling out recently. These developments indicate Google's commitment to enhancing user experience and functionality within its photo management app. As these features roll out, users can expect a more personalized and efficient way of managing their digital content.