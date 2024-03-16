Next Article

The phone is tipped to offer an impressive camera setup

Motorola's upcoming phone will use Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor

By Akash Pandey 03:48 pm Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Motorola, a Lenovo-owned brand, has begun hinting at the launch of its latest smartphone in India on April 3. The company has now released a teaser revealing that the unnamed device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The teaser also suggests the phone will come in a Violet color variant and may support fast charging capabilities.

Speculations surrounding the unnamed Motorola device

While the name of the upcoming smartphone remains undisclosed, industry speculation suggests it could be the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The device is expected to share design elements with other models in Motorola's Edge family but will likely have different specifications. Notably, a raised camera island was recently spotted on the back panel of the teased device.

Leaked specifications and features

The upcoming Moto Edge 50 Fusion is rumored to offer a generous internal storage of 256GB. The device is expected to feature a large 6.7-inch pOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It's also speculated to house a powerful battery of 5,000mAh, supporting fast charging up to 68W. The smartphone may come with a high-resolution main camera of 50MP, complemented by a selfie camera of 32MP.