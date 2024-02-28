Next Article

The update aligns with Material 3 design principles

Google Search introduces redesigned settings for web version

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:20 pm Feb 28, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Google has unveiled a fresh design for Search settings on the web, consolidating all options within the account menu. This revamp aims to offer a more seamless and user-friendly experience, enabling users to easily manage their Google account and access various settings. The update aligns with Google's Material 3 design principles and mirrors the settings experience found on Android devices.

Improvement

New "More from Google Search" section

The revamped Search settings now feature a "More from Google Search" section. It includes options like "Search history," displaying whether search history is being saved, and a "Delete last 15 minutes" shortcut from the mobile app. The "Interests" page lets users view all Discover articles they've liked, access their "Saved" collections, and manage their "Followed" searches. Additionally, the new design incorporates SafeSearch, Language, More settings, and Help options.

Upgrades

Material You changes

The refreshed settings menu on the desktop appears as a floating panel, showcasing all options at a glance. This redesign simplifies the first set of Google Search settings, offering a cleaner interface for users. The Search settings page is now organized into "Privacy & Safety" and "Other settings" categories. They feature controls for the Dark theme, Show Discover on the homepage, Autoplay video previews, and Autocomplete with trending searches.

Others

Google Maps gets an improvement

In related news, Google Maps has introduced a new feature called 'Glanceable Directions While Navigating.' This facility shows turn-by-turn directions as well as the live estimated time of arrival (ETA), on your handset's lock screen. It is available for both Android and iOS devices.