The device will be up for grabs by August

This is how Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will look like

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:51 pm Feb 28, 202403:51 pm

What's the story New design leaks of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold6 have surfaced, thanks to Smartprix and well-known tipster @OnLeaks. The 5K renders and 360-degree video showcase a boxy design with flat sides, resembling the newly launched Galaxy S24 series. The device is predicted to be unveiled in late July 2024, with early buyers getting their hands on it by August.

Design

Aesthetics and dimensions

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 will sport a boxy frame, aligning with the aesthetics of Samsung's flagship S24 series. When unfolded, the device will measure about 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm, making it 1.4mm shorter and 2.6mm wider than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold5. The phone will keep the same ports on the top as well as the bottom, including three microphones, a speaker grill, a Type-C port, and a SIM card slot.

Screen

Display details of the upcoming foldable

Based on the leaked renders, the Galaxy Z Fold6 will feature a 7.6-inch inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover display, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold5. Both screens are expected to be Dynamic AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display will likely be made of ultra-thin glass or plastic, while the cover screen should have Corning Gorilla Glass Armor for protection.

Specs

Expected specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Fold6 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, along with 12/16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to have a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP rear camera setup, a 10MP selfie shooter, and a 4MP under-display lens on the inner screen. Battery size and charging speed should remain unchanged at 25W, and the device will run on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14.

Support

Seven years of security updates

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 should receive seven major OS updates and seven years of security updates. This will ensure users have access to the latest features and security enhancements.