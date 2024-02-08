Musk has a feud with Disney CEO Bob Iger

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at buying Walt Disney

What's the story In a surprising turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed up at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lola," an indie film co-directed by actor Nicola Peltz. When questioned by a FabTV reporter about his presence, Musk casually mentioned, "I'm just here with friends... Thinking about what companies to acquire," before walking away. Could this be a hint that Musk is eyeing Disney for a potential acquisition?

Alliance

Support for activist investor Nelson Peltz

Nicola Peltz's father, Nelson Peltz, is an activist investor who is trying to shake up Disney's board using his hedge fund Trian Partners. In December, he suggested himself and ex-Disney CFO Jay Rasulo as director candidates for replacing two current board members. Blackwells's Chief Investment Officer Jason Aintabi accused Peltz of seeking endorsements from Musk, who doesn't own Disney shares. However, Musk has been vocal in supporting Peltz's efforts, tweeting that shareholders have been "incredibly poorly served by Disney board!"

History

Ongoing feud with Disney CEO Bob Iger

Tensions between Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger has been brewing for some time now. It started when Musk allegedly made antisemitic remarks on his social media platform X, leading to Disney and other advertisers withdrawing their support. At the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk told X advertisers to "go fxxx" themselves and specifically targeted Iger. In December, Musk tweeted that Iger "should be fired immediately" in response to allegations that Disney "sponsored" sex exploitation material on Meta.

Steps

Involvement in Gina Carano's lawsuit against Disney

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk announced that he is covering the legal expenses for former "The Mandalorian" star Gina Carano. She filed a complaint against Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination. Carano was fired in 2021 after making controversial comments about trans people and comparing being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Musk's support for Carano is part of his battle against Disney, even encouraging others to join the lawsuit against the firm in a recent tweet.