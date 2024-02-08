The semiconductors produced by TSMC are used for making almost every electrical appliance ranging from smartphones and microwave ovens to washing machines

TSMC, world's top chipmaker, to build second factory in Japan

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's leading chipmaker, has revealed plans to construct a second semiconductor fabrication facility in Japan. The move is in response to growing demand from customers, as per the company. The new plant will be built by Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), a majority-owned TSMC subsidiary. Construction is slated to begin by late 2024 and operations are anticipated to commence by late 2027.

Investment details

TSMC plant is $20 billion investment with support from Japan

TSMC's total investment in Japan will surpass $20 billion, backed by significant support from the Japanese government. The upcoming plant will be situated next to JASM's first facility, which is set to start operations this year. Major corporations such as Toyota and Sony have also invested in the project. TSMC estimates that the two plants combined will generate around 3,400 skilled job opportunities.

Market domination

TSMC manufactures 90% of world's advanced semiconductors

TSMC is a global giant when it comes to supplying the world market with super-advanced semiconductors and its clientele includes market leaders such as Apple and NVIDIA. The semiconductors produced by TSMC are used for making almost every electrical appliance ranging from smartphones, microwave ovens to washing machines. The TSMC's production facilities are expanding at a time when the world seems to be grappling with frequent shortages of semiconductor chips.