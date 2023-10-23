SpaceX to launch Europe's navigation and communication satellites

1/3

Business 1 min read

SpaceX to launch Europe's navigation and communication satellites

By Rishabh Raj 04:36 pm Oct 23, 202304:36 pm

Successfully launching these key satellites could potentially strengthen Europe's standing in the global space industry

SpaceX is set to launch up to four of Europe's key navigation and secure communication satellites into orbit, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Europe's flagship space launchers have experienced a series of delays, and European space officials have stated that crucial timing decisions will be made in the coming weeks regarding their return to flight.

2/3

Agreement with European Space Agency

An agreement between SpaceX and the European Space Agency (ESA) has been signed for two launches in the upcoming year, each carrying two Galileo satellites, as confirmed by Javier Benedicto, ESA's director of navigation. The contract specifies that the satellites will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the United States. Both SpaceX and the European Commission have yet to comment on the matter.

3/3

Impact on Europe's flagship space launchers

This collaboration between SpaceX and the European Space Agency arrives at a pivotal moment for Europe's flagship space launchers, as they confront significant timing decisions due to a series of setbacks. Successfully launching these essential navigation and secure communication satellites could potentially strengthen Europe's standing in the global space industry. However, the deal still awaits final approval from the European Commission and EU member states before moving forward.