Tesla settles with ex-employee allegedly fired for reporting sexual misconduct

May 14, 2024

What's the story Tesla has successfully settled a lawsuit filed by Tyonna Turner, a former factory employee. Turner alleged she was dismissed after raising complaints about severe sexual harassment. The lawsuit was officially dismissed by US District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco on Monday, following the announcement of the settlement by both parties involved. The specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed at this time.

Allegations of widespread harassment at Tesla's Fremont plant

Turner was employed at Tesla's flagship assembly plant in Fremont, California. This site is currently facing multiple lawsuits, accusing the company of failing to address widespread harassment of black and female workers. Turner's settlement marks the first in a series of sexual harassment cases filed against Tesla since 2021. She alleged experiencing harassment approximately 100 times during her nearly two-year tenure at the plant.

Turner's termination and Tesla's attempt to arbitrate

Turner claimed that a male coworker persistently stalked her around the factory. After reporting this behavior, she alleged a supervisor responded with "That's just how people are." She was terminated in September 2022, asserting it was retaliation for reporting harassment and a workplace injury. In August last year, Judge Orrick rejected Tesla's attempt to move the case to private arbitration, based on a 2022 federal law prohibiting mandatory arbitration for sexual harassment and assault claims.

Tesla faces additional discrimination lawsuits

Turner's allegations are similar to those in six other cases, currently pending against Tesla in California state court. Tesla is also facing accusations of tolerating widespread racial discrimination at its Fremont plant and other facilities. These allegations include claims from a US anti-discrimination agency, a separate case by its California counterpart, and a suit representing 6,000 black workers. The lawsuits allege that black workers were subjected to racial slurs and graffiti, assigned less desirable jobs, and faced retaliation upon complaining.