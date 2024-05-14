Next Article

By Mudit Dube 12:44 pm May 14, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Tata Play, a prominent direct-to-home (DTH) company in India, has partnered with Amazon Prime to enhance its services for Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge subscribers. This alliance will grant expanded access to Prime Video's vast online content library. Furthermore, Tata Play will introduce Prime Lite subscription packages through its DTH and Binge packs, offering users the advantage of accessing Prime Video's library and enjoying benefits such as free same-day and next-day delivery on Amazon purchases.

New offerings

Tata Play introduces new subscription options for Binge users

Tata Play is revolutionizing its approach by offering Binge subscribers the choice to select either six OTT services from its portfolio for ₹199/month or all 33 services for ₹349 monthly. Harit Nagpal, managing director of Tata Play, justified this choice, stating, "We feel six is the right number, where you can get the right mix of national and international as well as regional content." He also expressed optimism about reaching one million subscribers on Binge due to these new offerings.

Limited-Time offer

Tata Play offers attractive Amazon Prime subscription deal

In addition to the new plans, Tata Play is offering DTH customers an annual subscription of Amazon Prime at a limited-time introductory price. This subscription includes access to Prime Video, free shipping/shopping benefits, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and more. These benefits are accessible through five devices. Last year, Tata Play Binge became the first Indian aggregator to integrate Apple TV+ with its offerings. Other OTT apps available on the platform include Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play and Fancode.