By Akash Pandey 10:38 am Apr 06, 2024

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has confirmed that the company's much-anticipated robotaxi will be unveiled on August 8. The announcement was made via social media platform X. Musk revealed that the autonomous vehicle is being developed on the electric carmaker's next-generation vehicle platform. This exciting news follows years of speculation and hints about a potential Tesla robotaxi.

Plans for affordable EV abandoned

News of the robotaxi reveal coincided with a report from Reuters, stating that Tesla had abandoned plans for an affordable electric vehicle priced around $25,000. Unnamed sources claim that Musk has instructed his company to focus solely on developing an autonomous vehicle. These sources were reportedly briefed about this decision during a meeting with numerous employees in late February.

Take a look at Musk's post

Musk's vision for a Tesla Network

Musk has long teased the potential of a Tesla robotaxi, even displaying a fully concealed vehicle during a 2023 event. Years earlier, he pondered the idea that Tesla owners could generate income by dispatching their autonomous cars to transport passengers. This would be called "Tesla Network," as stated in Musk's Master Plan Part Deux in mid-2016. The system would allow Tesla owners to contribute their cars to a shared fleet.

Critics express concern over Tesla's autonomous technology

Despite the excitement surrounding the robotaxi reveal, critics have raised concerns about Tesla's autonomous technology. This skepticism is fueled by several accidents involving Tesla vehicles using Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot features, raising questions about the safety of these autonomous systems.