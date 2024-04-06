Next Article

It rides on spoked wheels

Aprilia Tuareg 660's pricing revealed ahead of launch in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:22 am Apr 06, 202410:22 am

What's the story Aprilia is set to officially unveil the Tuareg 660 in India on April 16. The motorcycle, recently showcased on the company's website, will be available in three unique colors - Atreides Black, Evocative Dakar Podium, and Canyon Sand. The first two variants will be priced at ₹18.85 lakh, while the Dakar Podium version will carry a slightly higher price tag of ₹19.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Market competition

Availability and rivals

The Tuareg 660 is set to compete with popular models such as the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900, and Honda XL750 Transalp. Aprilia plans to import the Tuareg 660 into India via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. Customers can expect a delivery period of approximately three months after booking.

Technical specifications

Tuareg 660 features a powerful engine

The Tuareg 660 shares its engine with the RS660 and Tuono 660 models, but stands out with a unique steel tubular frame integrated with a subframe. The motorcycle is powered by a 659cc, parallel-twin engine that delivers a maximum power of 80hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 70Nm at 6,500rpm.

Rider comfort

Advanced riding features

The Tuareg 660 comes equipped with four riding modes. Of these, two can be customized according to rider preferences. It also features an ABS system that can be deactivated on both rims, or only at the rear wheel. The Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) system includes Traction Control, Engine Map, Cruise Control, and Engine Brake features, all accessible through a user-friendly 5.0-inch TFT screen.

Appearance

A look at the design

The Tuareg 660 is available in global markets for some time now, catering to a segment that values versatility. The bike features a large windscreen, spoked wheels, a flat seat with a spacious fuel tank, as well as an upswept exhaust. It offers a ground clearance of 240mm and a seat height of 860mm, enhancing its adventure tourer appeal.