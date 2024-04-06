Next Article

Benefits of up to ₹4 lakh are available

Hyundai cars available with big discounts in India this April

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:43 am Apr 06, 202409:43 am

What's the story Hyundai, a key player in the Indian automobile market, has announced a series of special offers for April 2024. These offers, an extension from the previous month's deals, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits on select models. The savings can reach up to ₹50,000, with potential benefits extending up to ₹4 lakh on Hyundai's electric vehicles.

Grand i10 Nios tops benefit list

The Grand i10 Nios hatchback is at the forefront of these offers, with discount schemes reaching up to ₹43,000 depending on the variants. The CNG models come with a cashback of up to ₹30,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. Additionally, the Grand i10 Nios with AMT transmission provides benefits of up to ₹18,000, including a cash discount of ₹5,000.

Aura and i20 join the discount parade

The Aura sedan is also included in this offer, with a discount of ₹33,000 for the CNG variants and an offer of up to ₹18,000 for all other trims, including a ₹5,000 cash discount. Hyundai's premium hatchback i20 is part of this promotion as well, offering substantial discounts. Manual transmission variants of the i20 get the highest discount of up to ₹25,000. Meanwhile, IVT automatic trims are available with an exchange bonus of only ₹10,000.

What about Verna, Alcazar and Venue?

The new-generation Verna and Alcazar models are part of these discounts, with potential savings reaching up to ₹35,000 on both models. The Venue model offers discounts of up to ₹30,000 on the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol MT variants, while the automatic 1.0 turbo DCT version has a lower benefit of up to ₹25,000. The 1.2 Kappa MT variant is included in this offer with potential savings of up to ₹20,000.

Kona and Tucson SUVs get major discounts

The all-electric Kona SUV from Hyundai is being offered with the biggest cash discount of ₹4 lakh. The premium Tucson SUV also comes with a significant cash discount of ₹50,000 on the diesel variants. However, it's important to note that the recently launched Creta (facelift) is not part of the April 2024 discount scheme.