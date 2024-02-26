Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

BYD Seal or Hyundai IONIQ 5: Which EV is better

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Feb 26, 202401:15 am

What's the story BYD is gearing up to launch its third model, the Seal EV, in India on March 5. In the latest development, several dealers have already begun accepting unofficial bookings for the car. Expected to be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh, the all-electric vehicle will rival the Hyundai IONIQ 5. Between these two, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The EV segment in India has been growing rapidly in the past few years. Hyundai, the South Korean automotive giant, is currently dominating the premium mid-size category on our shores with the KONA EV and IONIQ 5 EV. However, the Chinese EV maker BYD, backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is now planning to enter the segment with the capable Seal EV.

Design

Hyundai IONIQ 5 looks appealing with parametric design

The IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's "Parametric Dynamics" philosophy and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a black band in place of a grille, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch wheels. The Seal follows BYD's futuristic design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, sweptback projector LED headlamps, bumper-mounted multi-element DRLs, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer dual-tone wheels.

Interiors

Seal's cabin feels more premium with rotating infotainment panel

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, power-adjustable seats, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions. The Seal's five-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, a connected-type design for air vents, multi-zone climate control, illuminated switches, a panoramic glass roof, and a rotating 15.6-inch infotainment panel with connectivity options.

Performance

IONIQ 5 promises range of up to 631km

Hyundai IONIQ 5 packs an electric motor that develops 212hp of power and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 631km. Powering the BYD Seal is a single electric motor that produces 230hp/360Nm and is linked to an 82.5kWh LFP Blade battery pack. The e-sedan promises a range of 570km.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the IONIQ 5 can be yours at with a price tag of Rs. 45.95 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the BYD Seal to cost at around Rs. 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the IONIQ 5 makes more sense on our shores with its futuristic design, longer driving range, and overall better brand reach.