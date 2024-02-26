The Yamaha R1 boasts a top speed of 300km/h (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha to discontinue iconic R1 soon: Check top alternatives

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Feb 26, 202412:05 am

What's the story Yamaha is likely to bid adieu to its most iconic model, the R1, in the global markets soon. The superbike will reportedly not receive updates to comply with Europe's stricter Euro5+ emission standards in 2025. With the bike going away, automotive enthusiasts are now in a fix. Here's our pick of the top alternatives to the legendary liter-class supersport motorcycle on our shores.

Next Article

About the bike

First, let's take a look at the Yamaha R1

Yamaha R1 flaunts a 17-liter muscular fuel tank, bi-LED headlamp units, a tall windscreen, a low-slung handlebar, a side-mounted exhaust, a split seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. To ensure rider safety, the motorcycle gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS with cornering function, and an IMU-based traction control system. It draws power from a 998cc, inline-four engine that generates 197hp/112Nm.

Alternative #1

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: Costs Rs. 16.63 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features a 17-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight, Ram Air intakes, a side-slung exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, a clip-on handlebar, and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster. It has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, and multiple riding modes for safety. It is powered by a 998cc, inline-four engine that churns out 200hp/114.9Nm.

Alternative #2

BMW S 1000 RR: Price starts at Rs. 20.5 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a "double-bubble" windscreen, dual LED headlamps, fairing-mounted carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. For the safety of the rider, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. It draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers 210hp/113Nm.

Alternative #3

Honda CBR1000RR-R: Price begins at 23.11 lakh

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade sports a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlights, full-fairing, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. For rider safety, the bike has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. It is fueled by a 1,000cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops a maximum output of 214.5hp/113Nm.

Alternative #4

Ducati Panigale V4: Price starts at Rs. 27.41 lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 features a muscular fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, underbelly exhaust, a single seat, an LED taillamp, and a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console. To ensure rider safety, the motorcycle gets disc brakes, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and riding modes. It is backed by a 1,103cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled V4 engine that generates 215.5hp/123.6Nm.