By Pradnesh Naik 08:42 pm Feb 25, 202408:42 pm

What's the story Tata Motors, one of the top three Indian automakers, introduced the new-age Safari in October 2023. Now, the waiting period for the SUV has finally come down to up to six weeks, depending on the variant and location. This makes the rugged offering relatively more accessible on our shores. Meanwhile, here's a look at the top rivals of the full-size vehicle.

About the SUV

First, let's look at the Tata Safari

Tata Safari sports a large grille with parametric design elements, projector bi-LED headlights, sequential indicators, 17/18/19-inch dual-tone wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. Its six/seven-seater cabin gets multi-color mood lighting, a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel, touch-based dual-zone climate control, a digital driver's display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" inline-four, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm.

Rival #1

Kia Carens: Price starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh

Kia Carens follows the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-style DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets perforated leatherette upholstery, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (115hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).

Rival #2

Mahindra XUV700: Price begins at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 features a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with a "Twin Peaks" logo, adaptive LED headlights, 17/18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Its six/seven-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor (available in 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm tunes).

Rival #3

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Price starts at Rs. 16.77 lakh

Hyundai ALCAZAR features a sculpted bonnet, tri-beam LED headlamps, split-type DRLs, roof rails, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17/18-inch dual-tone wheels. Its spacious six/seven-seater cabin has a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console. It is backed by either a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (157hp/253Nm) or a 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm).

Rival #4

MG Hector Plus: Price begins at Rs. 17.75 lakh

MG Hector Plus sports a clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It gets a six/seven-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a 14-inch HD infotainment panel. It draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel motor (168hp/350Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (141hp/250Nm).