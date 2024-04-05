Next Article

The upcoming compact SUV will be powered by a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine

SKODA India initiates road tests for its Tata Nexon rival

By Akash Pandey 06:31 pm Apr 05, 202406:31 pm

What's the story SKODA has commenced road tests for its forthcoming compact SUV in India. The unnamed vehicle was spotted testing, providing a sneak peek into its exterior and interior design. The compact SUV is expected to make its debut in the Indian market in March 2025. On a related note, SKODA is also running a contest inviting suggestions for the name of this new model.

Exterior design

The SUV has SKODA's iconic butterfly grille

Spy shots of the upcoming compact SUV from SKODA showcase the brand's iconic butterfly grille at the front, accompanied by LED daytime running lights (DRLs) that also serve as indicators. The LED headlights are positioned below the DRLs in a unique split setup. The bumper features an airdam with a honeycomb mesh grille. The silhouette of this compact SUV resembles a miniaturized version of the KUSHAQ.

Additional features

It will sport alloy wheels and LED tail lamps

The test vehicle was observed with steel wheels covered in plastic, but the final production model will feature alloy wheels. The rear design of the compact SUV takes inspiration from the KUSHAQ, displaying a wrap-around tail lamp design with LEDs and halogen bulbs. Despite being under wraps, these details were discernible during road tests, hinting at what potential buyers can expect from this new model.

Interior

Anticipated interior features of SKODA's compact SUV

Spy shots suggest that the upcoming model's interior will likely feature an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system similar to that in the KUSHAQ. Higher-end models are expected to come with a larger 10.0-inch unit. Other anticipated features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof and keyless entry with push-button start.

Safety features

It will incorporate advanced safety measures

The upcoming compact SUV from SKODA is expected to prioritize passenger safety. The vehicle is anticipated to include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors with a rear view camera, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system. These features are designed to enhance the safety of both the driver and passengers in various driving conditions.

Engine specs

SKODA's compact SUV to feature turbo-petrol engine

Under the hood, it is speculated that the compact SUV will be powered by a 113.4hp, 1-liter turbo-petrol engine. This engine will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model will be built on a shortened version of the MQB-A0 IN platform, which also serves as the base for other SKODA models like the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ.

Market competition

Competition with other market players

The upcoming model is projected to carry a price tag of around ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) when it launches in March 2025. It will compete with other compact SUVs in the Indian market such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Toyota Taisor, Hyundai VENUE, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra XUV300 (facelift). This new addition to SKODA's lineup is expected to stir up competition in the compact SUV segment.