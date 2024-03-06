Next Article

The RAV4 hybrid SUV is one of the best-selling models for Toyota globally

Toyota RAV4 SUV spotted testing in India: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 05:46 pm Mar 06, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Toyota is gearing up to expand its SUV line-up in India. In the latest development, production-ready mules of RAV4 hybrid SUV have been spotted doing test runs on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The RAV4 features Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive technology, and its launch in India could be just around the corner. The success of other Toyota hybrid models, like the Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, may have paved the way for RAV4's arrival here.

ARAI testing

RAV4 Hybrid undergoing ARAI testing

As per the spy images, the blacked-out RAV4's test mule was marked with a sticker that read "on test by ARAI." For reference, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), based in Pune, is in charge of testing and evaluating new electric and hybrid vehicles for potential launches in India. The test mule had external devices attached to it as part of ARAI's testing process.

Powertrain

The SUV uses Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive technology

Globally, the RAV4 SUV comes with two electric motors paired with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The test vehicle also featured an all-wheel-drive system. Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive technology enables the car to automatically switch between electric and combustion engine modes, adjusting to different driving conditions for a smooth and eco-friendly experience.

Features

Features and comparison with Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The test mule seen near Delhi seemed larger than the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in size. In several international markets, the RAV4 offers features like power-adjustable seats, push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone climate control, and a few others. Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive technology is also present in other models like the Camry and Prius worldwide, demonstrating Toyota's dedication to environmentally friendly driving solutions.