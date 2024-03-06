Next Article

Hyundai VENUE S(O) trim updated with new feel-good features

02:46 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has unveiled updates for the popular S(O) variant of its compact SUV, the VENUE, specifically targeting the Indian market. These enhancements, which include an electric sunroof and map lamps for both driver and passenger, are only available for the turbocharged petrol engine model of the SUV. With the competition heating up, the South Korean automaker's aim is to attract more customers by offering popular features in the Indian market.

Updated features list

Electric sunroof and six airbags make the SUV more desirable

In addition to the electric sunroof and map lamps, the updated Hyundai VENUE S(O) variant continues to provide essential safety features. These include six airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Brake Assist system, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines. These features ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience for customers.

Powertrain and pricing

Engine specifications and pricing details of the VENUE S(O) trim

Under the hood, the VENUE S(O) is powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine that generates 118hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 172Nm between 1,500rpm and 4,000rpm. The model is now available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, along with an Idle Start/Stop system for improved fuel efficiency. The VENUE S(O) is priced at Rs. 10.75 lakh and Rs. 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic versions, respectively.