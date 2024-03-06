Next Article

Hyundai CRETA N Line's cabin features several red-colored elements and trims

Hyundai reveals CRETA N Line's interiors before SUV's India launch

By Pradnesh Naik 02:02 pm Mar 06, 202402:02 pm

What's the story Hyundai is set to launch the CRETA N Line on March 11. The automaker has now given us a sneak peek at its sporty interior ahead of launch. The cabin boasts a blacked-out dashboard with red accents, a new three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedals, and an 'N' badged gear lever. The SUV will be available in two trims, N8 and N10, with an estimated starting price of around Rs. 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the pre-launch bookings are already open.

Interiors

CRETA N Line cabin is all-black

The CRETA N Line's interior is primarily all-black, with red accents highlighting the dual screen setup, passenger side dashboard insert, and seats. The ambient lighting also glows red, unlike the standard car's amber hue. Other N Line-specific updates include a new gear lever with red-colored stitching. However, the overall dashboard design and layout remain identical to the standard CRETA (facelift).

Features

Equipment list and features of the sporty SUV

The CRETA N Line is based on the top-spec SX (O) trim and comes fully loaded with features like dual 10.25-inch screens, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, and a Bose sound system. The digital instrument cluster also offers customizable display options based on the drive mode. Passenger safety features include six airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree-view camera setup, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Powertrain and rivals

The SUV's specifications and top rivals

Under the hood, the CRETA N Line will sport a 160hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai will also tweak the suspension setup and steering dynamics for a sportier driving experience. Upon launch, the CRETA N Line will primarily compete with rivals like the Kia Seltos X-Line, Volkswagen Taigun GT, and other sporty alternatives such as the Honda Elevate, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.