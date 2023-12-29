SKODA and Volkswagen witness sales decline in November 2023

By Akash Pandey

Both manufacturers saw YoY and MoM decline

SKODA and Volkswagen experienced a dip in Indian sales for November 2023, with the former selling 3,783 units and the latter settling for 3,095 unit sales. Both companies saw a decrease in year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) sales compared to November 2022 and October 2023, respectively. The Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, Virtus sedan, SKODA Kushaq SUV, and Slavia sedan all share the same MQB-A0-IN modular and scalable platform.

SKODA witnessed a 17.15% MoM decline

In November 2023, SKODA faced a 14.66% YoY sales decline and a 17.15% MoM decline. The best-selling model was the Kushaq, selling 1,908 units or 50.44% of total sales. However, Kushaq's sales dropped by 5.03% YoY and 22.03% MoM. The Slavia sedan made up 46% of Skoda's total sales with 1,749 units sold, resulting in a 13.50% YoY decline and a 9.98% MoM decline. The Kodiaq SUV sold 126 units, marking an 8.70% YoY decline and a 28.41% MoM decline.

Sales breakdown for Volkswagen

Volkswagen witnessed a 13.31% YoY decline and a 24.31% MoM degrowth. Volkswagen's top-selling model was the Taigun SUV, selling 1,771 units or 57.22% of the company's total sales. However, Taigun's sales fell by 10.51% YoY and 20.19% MoM. The Virtus sedan sold 1,174 units, experiencing a 22.51% YoY decline and a 33.75% MoM decline. On the contrary, the Tiguan SUV saw significant discounts, resulting in doubled volumes with a 97.37% YoY growth and a 53.06% MoM growth, selling 150 units.