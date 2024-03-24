Next Article

Color used during the Holi celebration generally corrodes the top layer of the car's paint

Don't want stains on car this Holi? Take these steps

What's the story The lively festival of Holi, while a delightful celebration of color, often leaves cars marked by airborne colors and water balloons. The aftermath can turn your vehicle into a 'color canvas,' presenting a daunting task for even experienced car cleaners. However, preventive steps such as utilizing covered parking or car covers can significantly diminish the risk of staining. If these options are not accessible, it's advisable to park in areas less likely to attract Holi-playing crowds.

Car wax: A supplementary shield

One effective step against Holi stains is the application of car wax. Waxing provides an additional protective layer for the vehicle's paintwork, simplifying the removal of any potential stains later on. Besides its immediate advantages, car wax also offers enduring protection against elements like bird droppings and UV rays, further securing your vehicle's exterior for a longer duration.

Safeguarding the car's interior

No matter where you park your vehicle during Holi, it's essential to keep the windows rolled up. This simple action prevents color and water from infiltrating the car's cabin, while also warding off dust and insects. Protecting the interior is equally vital, so try to avoid entering your vehicle with wet or stained clothes if possible. Consider bringing a change of clothes or draping your car seats with a towel to prevent direct contact between colors and the seats.

Post-Holi car cleaning: Swift and efficient tips

If your car does get stained after Holi, it's advisable to wash it thoroughly as soon as possible using car shampoo and water. This can assist in removing the stains from the exterior. For any stains inside the vehicle, a high-quality interior cleaner is recommended. By adhering to these tips, you can ensure your car remains as vibrant and stain-free as it was prior to the Holi festival.