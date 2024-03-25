Next Article

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih criticized President Mohamed Muizzu for mishandling projects

Hold 'dialogue' with India: Maldives President Muizzu advised by predecessor

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:25 am Mar 25, 202410:25 am

What's the story The former President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, has urged the country's incumbent President Mohamed Muizzu to initiate dialogue with neighboring countries especially India to tackle the country's financial issues. The advice comes in the wake of Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, seeking debt relief from India. Addressing a gathering at an event in Male, Solih criticized Muizzu and drew attention to the stark difference in debt owed by the Maldives to China and India, repayable over 25 years.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Tensions have flared between India and Maldives ever since pro-China Muizzu was elected as the president of the archipelagic nation. Relations hit rock bottom in January after some Maldivian ministers made "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he posted pictures from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Subsequently, a growing "India out" movement started in Maldives, which particularly targeted 89 Indian soldiers stationed there to train Maldivian troops in combat, reconnaissance, and rescue-aid operations.

Solih's statement

'Stop being stubborn': Solih questions Muizzu's approach to financial crisis

Solih has questioned the government's alleged "lack of transparency" in managing ongoing developmental projects. He also highlighted that Maldives is indebting MVR 18 billion (approx Rs 9,720 crore) to China in comparison to MVR 8 billion (approx Rs. 4,320 crore) to India. However, he expressed faith in the readiness of neighboring countries to lend a helping hand. "We must stop being stubborn and seek dialogue. Many parties can help us. But he [Muizzu] doesn't want to compromise," Solih said.

Muizzu's appeal

Muizzu appealed India for financial aid

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, President Muizzu has underscored the importance of sustained support from India, especially in alleviating Maldives' debt crisis. In a recent interaction with local media, he acknowledged India's crucial role in supporting Maldives and expressed gratitude for their assistance. Despite his recent reconciliatory remarks toward India following tensions, Muizzu has yet to visit the country. He, however, sought closer relations with China, as seen in agreements inked during his visit to Beijing.

Solutions

Muizzu suggested diplomatic solution to military presence

Addressing concerns about Indian military presence in Maldives, President Muizzu emphasized national security while advocating a diplomatic solution. He disclosed that India had consented to withdraw its military personnel by May 10. Furthermore, Muizzu detailed plans for accelerated projects and proposed the formation of high-level committees for prompt decision-making, highlighting his dedication to strengthening bilateral cooperation with India.