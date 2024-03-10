Next Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the deal as a watershed moment for both India and the EFTA countries

India, EFTA sign $100B trade agreement; 'watershed moment,' says Modi

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:50 pm Mar 10, 202402:50 pm

What's the story India on Sunday signed a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The pact, named Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), is expected to bring in $100 billion in investments for India over 15 years. It will likely benefit industries like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, processed food, and industrial goods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the deal a "new turn" and a "watershed moment" for both India and the EFTA countries.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The free trade agreement will give a major boost to India's economy through foreign trade. Set up in 1960, EFTA aims to promote free trade and economic integration between its members. It is one of the world's top 10 largest traders in terms of merchandise trade. The European bloc is among the leading trading partners of the European Union (EU). The four EFTA nations are also open to free trade with non-member nations.

PM Modi speaks

PM Modi's statement on the TEPA signing

In a detailed statement, PM Modi said that the trade agreement demonstrates a mutual commitment to open, free, and equitable trade, as well as promoting growth and employment for young people. Despite structural differences, the economies have complementary aspects that will be a "win-win situation" for all nations involved, he noted. "With the opening of enormous trading and investment opportunities, we have reached a new level of trust and ambition," PM Modi said.

Union minister reacts

'Momentous occasion': Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The agreement was signed by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin, Iceland's foreign minister Bjarni Benediktsson, Liechtenstein's foreign minister Dominique Hasler, and Norway's trade minister Jan Christian Vestre. On the occasion, Goyal described the deal as a "momentous occasion" and the "culmination of nearly 15 years of hard work, tremendous energy, and effort." He also pointed out that the event coincided with the International Day of Awesomeness, which aims to spread positivity and improve the world.

About agreement

Agreement details, expected benefits

Under TEPA, India has sought $50 billion investment during the first 10 years, and another $50 billion over the next five years from the bloc members. It has also sought to facilitate the generation of one million direct employment in the country through such investments. The TEPA contains 14 chapters addressing topics such as trade in goods, rules of origin, trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, government procurement, intellectual property rights (IPRs), technical barriers to trade, and trade facilitation.

Trade facts

Trade between India, EFTA nations

India's exports to EFTA countries during 2022-2033 amounted to $1.92 billion, compared to $1.74 billion in 2021-2022. Imports totaled $16.74 billion in the last fiscal year, down from $25.5 billion in 2021-2022, resulting in a trade deficit of $14.8 billion. Switzerland is India's largest trading partner among the four nations, followed by Norway. From April 2000 to December 2023, India received approximately $10 billion in foreign direct investments (FDI) from Switzerland, making it the 12th largest investor in India.