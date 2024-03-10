Next Article

In the last 7 days, Shiba Inu has gained 59%

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 11:15 am Mar 10, 202411:15 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 1.71% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $69,555.45. It is 12.17% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.64% from yesterday and is trading at $3,954.70. From the previous week, it is up by 15.03%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.34 trillion and $474.92 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $494.29, up 0.85% from yesterday and 19.84% up from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 0.31% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.72% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 0.33%) and $0.11 (up 4.57%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 13.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.61 (up 0.33%), $10.46 (down 1.67%), $0.000033 (down 1.75%), and $1.17 (up 2.55%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 13.71% while Polka Dot has gained 12.57%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 59.06% of its value whereas Polygon is 6.77% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Gala, The Graph, Axie Infinity, Ronin, and THORChain. They are trading at $0.066 (up 37.25%), $0.44 (up 25.61%), $12.99 (up 20.26%), $3.95 (up 19.29%), and $8.53 (up 16.09%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1.01 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are eCash, Ethereum Classic, UNUS SED LEO, Filecoin, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.000066 (down 4.90%), $37.24 (down 4.58%), $5.64 (down 4.57%), $11.15 (down 4.50%), and $14.34 (down 3.61%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $43.20 (up 0.81%), $19.95 (down 0.82%), $14.33 (down 3.69%), $14.53 (down 1.84%), and $1 (down 0.04%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $14.55 (down 1.58%), $3.47 (up 3.12%), $12.09 (up 8.66%), $3.06 (up 7.64%), and $3.07 (down 1.10%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.6 trillion, a 0.78% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.48 billion, which marks a 42.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.78 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.63 trillion.