After Colorado, this US state disqualifies Trump from 2024 ballot

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:36 am Dec 29, 202310:36 am

US state of Maine disqualifies Donald Trump from 2024 ballot after Colorado

The state of Maine in the United States (US) has disqualified former President Donald Trump from its presidential primary next year. This came after the state's top election official deemed him ineligible over his role in the January 2021 US Capitol attack. Maine now joins Colorado, which also disqualified Trump from the presidential primary earlier this month. These decisions are set to be challenged by his campaign in the US Supreme Court.

Why does this story matter?

It's worth recalling that Trump's supporters reportedly assembled at the US Capitol, Washington, on January 5-6, 2021, after the then-outgoing president alleged the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" by "radical-left Democrats." During a "Save America" event on January 6, 2021, Trump reiterated his claims of a "stolen election," and allegedly encouraged his followers to combat the alleged poll fraud. This speech by Trump during the event reportedly sparked the violence.

Here's what Maine secretary of state said about Trump

On Thursday (local time), Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows reportedly stated in her ruling the events of January 2021 "occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing president." "The US Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government, and (Maine law) requires me to act in response," read the ruling. However, Bellows suspended the ruling until the state's top court rules on the issue.

Colorado court earlier declared Trump 'ineligible' for presidential bid

Last week, Colorado's top court disqualified 77-year-old Trump from the state primary ballot on December 19. With this, he became the first candidate in US history to be deemed ineligible for the presidency for engaging in insurrection. However, the former US president vowed to appeal the Colorado ruling at the Supreme Court and criticized ballot challenges as "undemocratic."

Vivek Ramaswamy labels ruling against Trump 'anti-American'

Reacting to the lates Maine ruling, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy batted for Trump and asked Americans to "wake up." "A random person in Maine decides one day that Trump shouldn't be on the ballot, and there you go," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "It's unconstitutional. It's monarchical. It's anti-American. But it's happening. Time to wake up," he added.

Check out Ramaswamy's post here

Trump still leading opinion polls despite controversies

Moreover, the rulings in both American states invoked the US Constitution's 14th Amendment that bars anyone formerly sworn to protect the nation and later engages in insurrection from office. While he has been indicted in both a federal case and in Georgia for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, he hasn't been charged with insurrection related to the US Capitol attack. Despite the controversies, Trump still leads opinion polls in the Republican nomination race for 2024.