Nijjar murder suspects still in Canada, under police surveillance: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:15 pm Dec 28, 202308:15 pm

Two men believed to have shot Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar dead in June 2023 in Surrey, Canada, have never reportedly left the country and will soon be arrested. According to Canada-based The Globe and Mail, both the suspects are under police surveillance. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is expected to apprehend the duo in a "matter of weeks."

Why does this story matter?

Designated a terrorist by India, Nijjar was allegedly shot dead by masked men at a gurdwara parking lot in Canada's Surrey on June 18 this year. Later in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered a massive diplomatic row, claiming Indian government agents played a role in the Khalistani terrorist's assassination. In response, India rejected Trudeau's claims and labeled them "absurd" and politically "motivated."

RCMP to inform India regarding involvement of alleged offenders

The RCMP is set to lay the charges against the two men formally in the coming weeks. It will also inform the Indian government regarding the same, explaining the involvement of the alleged offenders. The report also added that sources who revealed these details remain anonymous as "they were not authorized to discuss national security and police matters." Moreover, the RCMP is yet to comment on this latest development in the Nijjar killing case.

US charged Indian for plotting assassination of Pannun

In November, the United States (US) Department of Justice (DOJ) charged an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, over "his participation in a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen of Indian origin in New York." It was previously reported that an unnamed Indian intelligence officer allegedly enrolled Gupta to hire a hitman to murder a Sikh separatist. While the DOJ didn't name anyone, the Financial Times reported it was a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Trudeau claimed 'shift' in India-Canada relations following US plot revealation

Following the US's indictment of an Indian national for plotting the assassination of a Khalistani leader, Trudeau last week suggested that New Delhi's ties with Ottawa might have undergone "a tonal shift." "I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this, and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," he told CBC.

Recalling India's response to Trudeau's 'tonal shift' remark

Just days later, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi responded to Trudeau's "total shift" remarks, stating India's stance has been consistent. Bagchi asserted that New Delhi has always flagged its concerns regarding the support given to terrorists, extremists, and anti-India elements in Canada. "We would hope that they (Canada) would take action on such extremist elements that are misusing the freedom of speech and expression in their country," he added, highlighting India's core issue.