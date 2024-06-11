Next Article

Apple said it is employing a mix of on-device processing and cloud computing to maintain security

Musk threatens to ban Apple devices over OpenAI integration concerns

By Mudit Dube 09:36 am Jun 11, 202409:36 am

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has issued a warning that he will ban Apple devices from his companies if Apple integrates OpenAI at the operating system level. In a post on his social media platform X, Musk labeled such an integration as an "unacceptable security violation." He stated that employees and visitors would be required to leave their Apple devices at the door, where they would be stored in a Faraday cage to prevent any electronic communication.

AI integration

Musk's warning follows Apple's AI advancements

Musk's warning came shortly after Apple's WWDC 2024 event, where the tech giant unveiled several AI features. These included the launch of Apple Intelligence, a significant AI-driven enhancement for Siri, introduction of new operating systems, and a collaboration with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT technology into its devices. Apple noted that its AI developments prioritize privacy, employing a mix of on-device processing and cloud computing to maintain security. However, Musk remains skeptical about Apple's ability to maintain data security and privacy.

Security concerns

Musk questions Apple's ability to ensure data security

Musk has questioned Apple's ability to ensure data security and privacy, particularly due to its partnership with OpenAI. He criticized Apple's dependence on OpenAI, stating on X that it is "patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!" In response to Musk's concerns, Apple has reiterated its commitment to prioritizing privacy in its AI developments.