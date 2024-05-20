Next Article

The new iPad features a copper Apple logo which acts as a heat sink

iFixit unveils detailed teardown of 13-inch iPad Pro

By Akash Pandey May 20, 2024

What's the story Renowned repair website, iFixit, has shared a comprehensive teardown video of the latest 13-inch iPad Pro. The video emphasizes the new addition of adhesive pull tabs for battery cells; simplifying repair processes. The internal structure has a centrally located logic board, surrounded by two battery packs and speakers. The front-facing camera array has been repositioned to the longer side of the chassis for landscape mode use. Interestingly, the copper Apple logo, deep inside the tablet functions as a heatsink.

Internal design and additions to Pencil Pro

The iFixit teardown also offers an initial glimpse into the Apple Pencil Pro's internal hardware changes. These include a gyroscope for precise control of the pen and brush tools, and a haptic engine for vibration feedback for various actions. The stylus now includes a tracking feature via the Find My app, adding to its user-friendly attributes.

Durability test of 13-inch iPad Pro

Recently, the 13-inch iPad Pro also underwent a durability test by YouTuber Phone Repair Guru, who described it as the thinnest device Apple has ever produced. Despite being barely thicker than its USB-C port, the device demonstrated impressive resilience to scratches, burns, and bends.