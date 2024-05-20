Next Article

'Dark' mode is available to all users

Google Drive's 'Dark' mode now accessible on multiple platforms

By Akash Pandey 03:38 pm May 20, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Google Drive, a widely used cloud storage application, now supports dark mode across various devices. This feature is not exclusive to Workspace users but is available to all Google account holders. Users can activate dark mode on the web, as well as Android and iOS apps. The process for enabling this feature remains consistent across all the platforms.

Step-by-step

Activating Google Drive's dark mode on the web

To enable dark mode on Google Drive's web platform, users must first open the application. Next, they need to tap the Settings button (the cog icon) placed in the upper-right corner of their screen. After clicking Settings again, they have to scroll down to the Appearance heading and choose the "Dark" radio button. This procedure is also applicable to Google Drive on Chromebooks.

Mobile activation

Enabling the feature on mobile apps

For Android and iOS users, dark mode can be activated by opening the Google Drive app and tapping the Menu button (hamburger icon) in the upper-left corner of their screen. Users then tap Settings, followed by "Choose Theme" under the "Theme" heading, and finally select the "Dark" radio button. If dark mode is not visible on the Google Drive iOS app, users are advised to change their iPhone/iPad's system theme to dark.

Troubleshooting tips

Troubleshooting dark mode activation

Google introduced support for dark mode in Google Drive in April 2024. If some users cannot see this option on their desktops, they are advised to install a dark mode Chrome browser extension. For those who cannot enable dark mode on their Android or iOS apps due to a bug, updating or reinstalling the Google Drive app should resolve this issue.