More details about these features will be revealed at WWDC

Apple to boost Siri with AI-powered 'Proactive Intelligence' features

By Akash Pandey 03:34 pm May 20, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Apple is planning a significant upgrade to its native virtual assistant, Siri, by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), and adding what it calls "Proactive Intelligence," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This information has emerged ahead of the tech giant's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 10, where Apple is expected to unveil its AI strategy. The company has also reportedly partnered with OpenAI and may announce a major AI development at the same event.

Development gap

Apple's AI development pace raises internal concerns

Gurman reveals that Apple executives are not entirely satisfied with the company's current pace of AI development. Internally, there is a belief that the gap between Apple and its competitors in this field is unlikely to close soon. This concern has been amplified following recent advancements in AI models unveiled by OpenAI and Google at their respective events.

Siri enhancement

Siri to gain 'Proactive intelligence' in upcoming upgrade

Despite internal concerns, Apple plans to make significant strides in AI during WWDC 2024. A key area of focus will be enhancing Siri's capabilities. Currently, Siri can perform basic tasks but falls short in speech and functionality compared to modern AI chatbots. Gurman suggests that with the integration of AI, Siri will gain "Proactive Intelligence" features such as auto-summarizing iPhone notifications and transcribing voice memos, among other upgrades.

New features

AI-powered editing tools expected in iOS 18

In addition to enhancing Siri, Apple may also launch AI-powered editing tools with iOS 18. While specific details about these facilities are not yet known, they are speculated to be similar to those found on Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S series smartphones. Gurman notes that, "None of those features will impress people who have used AI in Adobe Inc.'s apps for the last several months."

Collaboration rumors

Apple and OpenAI partnership announcement anticipated

The WWDC 2024 may also see the formal announcement of a partnership between Apple and OpenAI. Reports suggest that the two firms are already working together to bring OpenAI's technology to Apple. While the specifics of this collaboration are not yet clear, there are rumors that OpenAI might integrate its AI assistant, ChatGPT, natively with the iPhone.