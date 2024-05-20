Next Article

Microsoft Build 2024 to focus on AI

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:33 pm May 20, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Microsoft's annual Build developer conference is scheduled to take place from May 21-23, 2024. The firm will shine a spotlight on artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements across its product line. The event will be held in person in Seattle and shall be streamed online too. The conference's tagline "How will AI shape your future?" suggests a significant focus on AI-related upgrades.

Upgrades

New AI features expected for Windows 11 and Office

Microsoft is predicted to unveil new AI facilities for Windows 11 and Office, including a feature named AI Explorer. This tool is designed to analyze all tasks on a user's PC and store that information in memory. There are also rumors of a possible tease of Windows 12, although its release isn't expected before 2025.

AI assistant

Copilot to receive significant updates

Microsoft's AI-powered assistant, Copilot, is set to receive substantial updates and deeper integration with both Office and Microsoft 365. These enhancements could include a wake-word facility for hands-free interaction, and the introduction of new Copilot flavors. The updates aim to improve user interaction with Microsoft's suite of products.

Hardware launch

Microsoft to unveil new hardware

In addition to software enhancements, Microsoft is tipped to announce new hardware at the conference. The tech giant is likely to unveil new Surface tablets as well as laptops powered by Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite chip. These devices are predicted to offer better battery life and AI processing capabilities.

Cloud computing

Azure to be a focal point at Build 2024

Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud computing service, will also be a key focus at Build 2024. New AI tools and features for Azure are anticipated, aiming to simplify programming and increase the platform's reach into new areas. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will deliver a keynote address discussing the future of AI and Microsoft's plans for this technology.