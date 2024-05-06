Next Article

The Slim model is said to replace the Plus variant

Apple to introduce new 'Slim' variant in iPhone 17 lineup

By Akash Pandey 12:51 pm May 06, 2024

What's the story Apple's iPhone 17 series, due in 2025, is creating a buzz in the tech community. Leaked information suggests a redesigned look, improved front camera capabilities, and a more compact Dynamic Island. Further, the iPhone maker is reportedly planning a significant shift in its lineup. According to analyst Jeff Pu, the Plus model may be replaced with a Slim variant in the iPhone 17 series. A similar claim was also made by DSCC analyst Ross Young earlier this year.

Four distinct models expected in iPhone 17 series

The new series is predicted to offer four unique models: a standard iPhone 17 with a 6.1-inch display, a new Slim variant with a 6.6-inch display, a Pro model with a 6.3-inch display, and a Pro Max model featuring a substantial 6.9-inch display. Each model will feature unique design materials. The standard iPhone 17, Slim, and Pro models are predicted to showcase an intricate aluminium design. The Pro Max model will offer titanium build.

A 'narrowed Dynamic Island' for the Pro Max

The premium Pro Max variant will also feature a 'narrowed Dynamic Island' thanks to the new 'metalen' technology used for the proximity sensor, as disclosed by Pu. However, all other iPhone 17 variants are expected to maintain the current design.

Anticipated performance specifications for iPhone 17 series

In terms of performance, Pu anticipates that both the standard iPhone 17 and Slim variant will be equipped with either an A18 or A19 Bionic chipset and boast an increased RAM capacity of 8GB. The Pro and Pro Max models are predicted to operate on an A19 Pro chipset with a remarkable RAM capacity of 12GB. Pu also states that the iPhone 17 series will feature 24MP front cameras, a substantial upgrade over the 12MP shooters seen on current iPhones.