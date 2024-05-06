Next Article

The discount is applicable to all the color variants of iPhone 15

Flipkart sale: iPhone 15 available at all-time low of ₹60,800

By Akash Pandey 11:03 am May 06, 202411:03 am

What's the story The iPhone 15, priced at ₹79,990 on Apple's official website, is available for less than ₹61,000 during Flipkart's ongoing Big Saving Days sale. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is currently listed on the platform at ₹63,999. Customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can avail an additional instant discount of 5% or ₹3,200, effectively bringing down the phone's price to ₹60,799.

Other discounts

Additional savings for users

Even without a Flipkart Axis Bank Card, customers can save on their purchase. A discount of up to ₹1,250 is available for those who choose to pay through SBI Credit Card EMI mode. Furthermore, Flipkart's exchange offer presents an opportunity for users to receive an instant discount of up to ₹50,000 by trading in their old phones. For instance, an iPhone 13 could fetch up to ₹26,000 discount while an iPhone 14 could get up to ₹29,000 discount.

Key features

iPhone 15: A glimpse into its features

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000-nits and introduces the Dynamic Island, replacing the traditional notch found on older models. This innovative feature offers users a new way to interact with their iPhones. The device also comes equipped with an upgraded camera system that includes 48MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. Under the hood, it packs a 3,367mAh battery and an A16 Bionic chip.