OPPO Find N3 Flip goes on sale: Check offers

By Akash Pandey 01:19 pm Oct 22, 202301:19 pm

The device is available in two color variants (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO Find N3 Flip has gone on sale in the Indian market on Sunday, exclusively on Flipkart and OPPO's official store. As the follow-up to the Find N2 Flip from last year, the new model boasts several notable enhancements, such as a triple-camera array—a first for a clamshell foldable device. It is priced at Rs. 94,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB variant. Buyers can reportedly get up to Rs. 12,000 cashback on SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank credit/debit card transactions.

Customers can avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI

Loyal OPPO customers can reportedly benefit from up to Rs. 8,000 exchange bonus. Buyers can also get a one-time screen replacement for up to six months if they purchase the Find N3 Flip on or before October 29. OPPO is also offering no-cost EMI for up to 24 months from various banks. The device comes in Sleek Black and Cream Gold color options. It faces competition from the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Look at highlights

The Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, offering a 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the phone features a 3.26-inch cover display safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In keeping with the tradition of Hasselblad-tuned cameras in the series, the Find N3 Flip showcases a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP (2x) telephoto camera.

It will receive 3 years of OS upgrades

Under the hood, the Find N3 Flip houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor and an Immortalis G715 GPU. Running on ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13, the handset guarantees at least three Android version upgrades and four years of security patch updates. The foldable device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging through a Type-C port. For added convenience, the smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, software-based face unlock, and stereo speakers.