By Akash Pandey 01:40 pm May 06, 202401:40 pm

What's the story YouTube has launched an innovative AI-powered feature called 'Jump Ahead,' designed to enhance the viewing experience for its subscribers. This feature, part of a wider experiment, was initially tested in March and is now accessible to Premium subscribers. The 'Jump Ahead' function uses artificial intelligence and viewer behavior data to identify the most engaging parts of a video, enabling users to swiftly navigate to their preferred content.

Rollout details

Specifics and availability of the feature

The 'Jump Ahead' feature is specifically designed for the YouTube's Android app and caters only to English videos in the US. It appears to favor videos with a high view count and requires a YouTube Premium membership for access. The testing phase of this feature is set to conclude on June 1, with the possibility of an extension based on user feedback and interaction.

User experience

'Jump Ahead' is a unique addition to YouTube

Once the 'Jump Ahead' feature is activated, users can double-tap to fast-forward to a pill-shaped button labeled 'Jump Ahead,' located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Upon tapping this button, an overlay appears stating 'Jumping over commonly skipped section.' Currently, this feature is only available on mobile devices and can be accessed by Premium users via Settings > Try experimental new features.

Interactive tools

Other AI-based features and user engagement

In addition to 'Jump Ahead', YouTube also offers other AI-based features like 'Ask.' This interactive tool allows users to engage with videos by posing questions in real-time. To use it, viewers need to activate it for their account and then click on the Ask button under eligible videos. They can either input their own questions or select from suggested prompts such as summaries or content recommendations.