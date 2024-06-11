Next Article

Apple integrates OpenAI's ChatGPT into Siri and other apps

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:52 am Jun 11, 202412:52 am

What's the story Apple has announced the integration of ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot technology, into its first-party apps and features. The announcement was made at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino. The tech giant plans to enhance Siri's capabilities by leveraging ChatGPT's "expertise" in various scenarios. For instance, users can ask Siri for recipe suggestions using ingredients from their garden, and Siri will consult ChatGPT for an answer.

Enhanced functionality

ChatGPT's role in content creation and revision

Apple has also integrated ChatGPT into its system-wide writing tools, such as Compose. This feature allows users to generate content with ChatGPT, including images. Users can also ask for an initial idea and send it to ChatGPT for a revision or variation. The chatbot can respond to questions related to documents or PDFs, further expanding its utility across various tasks.

Availability

ChatGPT integration across Apple's operating systems

Apple has confirmed that the ChatGPT integration will be available on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and MacOS later this year. The company has assured users that this feature will be accessible without creating a ChatGPT or OpenAI account. However, subscribers to OpenAI's ChatGPT premium plans will have access to additional features within Siri and other Apple apps, that have ChatGPT integrations.