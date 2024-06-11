Next Article

Apple's Siri gets an AI overhaul at WWDC 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:40 am Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino has brought significant changes to its virtual assistant, Siri. The tech giant has enforced its overarching generative AI push this year, resulting in a more natural, relevant, and personal Siri. The assistant now features a new look, complete with a refreshed icon and a glowing light that wraps around the edges of your device's screen.

Siri's enhanced capabilities

The updated Siri is now better equipped to handle speech errors and understand context. Users can also interact with Siri via text, and ask questions about using their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple has announced that Siri will soon gain on-screen awareness, allowing it to perform tasks like adding an address to a contact card. The virtual assistant will also be able to take actions within and across apps, thanks to the new App Intents API.

Advanced features and future timeline

The upgraded Siri will have a deep understanding of personal context, including calendar events, messages, files, and photos. Apple demonstrated the assistant's capabilities by showing how it could find a picture of your license, extract your ID number, and enter it into a web form. The timeline for these advanced features to be available on devices is yet to be confirmed by Apple.