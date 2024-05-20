Next Article

Apple's second-generation AirTag slated for 2025 release: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 11:35 am May 20, 202411:35 am

What's the story Three years after the debut of Apple's bluetooth tracker, AirTag, rumors are swirling about a second-generation version set to launch by 2025. The original AirTag was announced in April 2021 to help you locate items using your iPhone or through the Find My network. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new iteration of AirTag "is scheduled to arrive around the middle of next year," hinting at a mid-2025 release date.

Production progress

Manufacturing tests underway for new version

Gurman also reported that Apple has been conducting manufacturing tests with its partners in Asia for the new product, codenamed B589. The second-generation AirTag, also referred to as AirTag 2, is expected to feature "a better chip with improved location tracking." Speculations suggest that this chip will be the same second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip found in other Apple devices like the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Tech upgrade

Enhanced chip to boost location tracking

The second-generation UWB chip in the upcoming AirTag 2 will offer significant improvements over its predecessor. While the original U1 chip worked over a distance of approximately 10 meters, the new UWB chip can operate over long distances of up to 60 meters. The new chip has enabled Apple to develop a feature called Precision Finding that shows that shows real-time distance and direction indicators.