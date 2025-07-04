'Ramayana': Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana's role before Yash?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, unveiled its first look on Thursday. While Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play the roles of Ram and Ravana, respectively, reports reveal that Yash was not the initial choice for the latter's character. The filmmakers reportedly wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan as Ravana, but he declined. Here's what happened.
Role refusal
Here's why Roshan said no to 'Ramayana'
According to Bollywood Hungama, Roshan was excited about how big the project was and loved the script. However, he wasn't keen on playing another villainous role so soon after his recent intense performances. His exit from Ramayana left the makers searching for a new Ravana who could match the scale and magnetism that Roshan would have brought. The search ended with Yash, who is now interestingly also co-producing the movie.
Star-studded lineup
'Ramayana' to release in 2 parts
Apart from Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part set to hit theaters on Diwali 2026, and the second part will come out on Diwali 2027.