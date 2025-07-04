'Ramayana': Hrithik Roshan was offered Ravana's role before Yash?

Role refusal

Here's why Roshan said no to 'Ramayana'

According to Bollywood Hungama, Roshan was excited about how big the project was and loved the script. However, he wasn't keen on playing another villainous role so soon after his recent intense performances. His exit from Ramayana left the makers searching for a new Ravana who could match the scale and magnetism that Roshan would have brought. The search ended with Yash, who is now interestingly also co-producing the movie.