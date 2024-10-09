Summarize Simplifying... In short The second film in the 'Ramayana' trilogy, led by Sunny Deol, will focus on Hanuman's role in Sita's abduction and her time in exile.

The trilogy is being shot simultaneously to avoid long gaps between releases.

Sunny Deol's Hanuman to lead standalone film in 'Ramayana' trilogy

By Isha Sharma 04:35 pm Oct 09, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will reportedly star in a standalone film in director Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana trilogy. The first installment of the series is currently being filmed. An insider told India Today, "Tiwari's Ramayan will be a trilogy, with the first film focusing on Ram and Sita up until Sita's abduction by Raavan."

Film focus

Deol's standalone film to explore Hanuman's journey

The source said, "The second film in the trilogy will be a standalone on Hanuman led by Sunny Deol." "This film will delve into it deeper with his connection to vanwas and Sita's abduction followed by the third film based on the aftermath of Sita being abducted by Raavan." "The film is currently being shot in parallel so that there are no long gaps between the releases of this trilogy."

Cast details

'Ramayana' trilogy: Star-studded cast and production updates

The trilogy features a star-studded cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The other notable cast members include Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, and Arun Govil as Dashrath. Reports also suggest that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice to the character Jatayu in this epic saga. Notably, the film is yet to be officially announced by the makers.