Ranbir Kapoor, influenced by his father Rishi's dismissive attitude towards fans, has vowed to always accommodate requests for autographs or pictures.

Currently, he's working on several exciting projects, including Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he plays Lord Rama, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, releasing Christmas 2025.

He's also lined up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks about fan interactions and family influences

Rishi's dismissive attitude toward fans taught Ranbir to be kinder

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jul 29, 202410:24 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, discussed his father, the late Rishi Kapoor's, attitude toward fans. He revealed that witnessing the dismissive behavior of family members, including his father's toward fans, shaped his own approach to fan interactions. "If somebody wants a picture with me or an autograph, I'm more than happy to oblige," said Ranbir. The actor also shared insights into the successes and failures he observed growing up in a film family.

Fan relations

Ranbir's approach to fan interactions shaped by father

Ranbir specifically recalled his father, Rishi's, often dismissive responses to fans seeking autographs or pictures. "No, I am not interested in doing that!" was Rishi's typical response, according to Ranbir. Observing the disappointment on fans' faces deeply impacted him and influenced his decision never to refuse anyone seeking an autograph or picture. The Animal actor also spoke about how his family has "generations of successful actors and those who have failed," prompting him to "study them."

Career moves

Ranbir's upcoming projects in the pipeline

Currently, Ranbir is involved in several promising projects. He is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Additionally, he will reunite with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, set to release on Christmas 2025. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park lined up next.