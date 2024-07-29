Rishi's dismissive attitude toward fans taught Ranbir to be kinder
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, discussed his father, the late Rishi Kapoor's, attitude toward fans. He revealed that witnessing the dismissive behavior of family members, including his father's toward fans, shaped his own approach to fan interactions. "If somebody wants a picture with me or an autograph, I'm more than happy to oblige," said Ranbir. The actor also shared insights into the successes and failures he observed growing up in a film family.
Ranbir's approach to fan interactions shaped by father
Ranbir specifically recalled his father, Rishi's, often dismissive responses to fans seeking autographs or pictures. "No, I am not interested in doing that!" was Rishi's typical response, according to Ranbir. Observing the disappointment on fans' faces deeply impacted him and influenced his decision never to refuse anyone seeking an autograph or picture. The Animal actor also spoke about how his family has "generations of successful actors and those who have failed," prompting him to "study them."
Ranbir's upcoming projects in the pipeline
Currently, Ranbir is involved in several promising projects. He is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Additionally, he will reunite with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, set to release on Christmas 2025. He has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park lined up next.