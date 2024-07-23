In short Simplifying... In short Rajesh Khanna, an established superstar, and Amitabh Bachchan, then an emerging star, collaborated on the 1971 film 'Anand', a significant milestone in both their careers.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 pm Jul 23, 202412:29 pm

What's the story In a notable retrospective interview, the late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna had shared his views on the rise of Amitabh Bachchan to superstardom. Khanna addressed the popular debate about whether Bachchan would have reached such heights if Khanna had remained active in cinema. "I would envy him because achieving this status and success is truly a matter of pride, not just for him but for the entire industry, for us, and the public as well," said Khanna.

Khanna emphasized 'role of fate' in Bachchan's success

Khanna further highlighted the influence of destiny on an individual's success to Lehren. He stated, "Whatever is destined for someone and whatever is their work, it's all the will of the Almighty. I would just like to say that when he [Bachchan] started working with me on Anand and reached this position today, I would congratulate them wholeheartedly." The two had collaborated on the pivotal 1971 film Anand—helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee—which marked a significant milestone in both their careers.

'Anand': A milestone in Bachchan and Khanna's careers

The film Anand is considered a landmark in Indian cinema, celebrated for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. At the time of its production, Khanna was already an established superstar, while Bachchan was on the cusp of his star status. Their collaboration on this film significantly boosted Bachchan's prominence. "One does not learn work from anyone...Work is something that is done. Work is neither small nor big; it is either good or bad," Khanna philosophically reflected on their work together.