'Illogical': When Katrina Kaif spoke on competing with 21-year-old newcomers

By Tanvi Gupta 10:23 am Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Renowned Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st birthday on Tuesday (July 16). Having made her debut in 2003 with Boom, she has enjoyed a career spanning over two decades, during which she has seen the industry evolve and has adapted to the changes with grace. On her special day, we look back at a 2017 interview in which she dismissed the idea of competing with younger newcomers in the film industry as "insanity."

'I can't—and shouldn't—think that I am going to rewind myself'

Emphasizing that time and evolution are inevitable, Kaif told Hindustan Times that one should focus on self-improvement rather than rivalry. She stated, "Time does not stand still for anyone, and with time comes evolution, and that's exactly what you should be doing." "I can't, and shouldn't, think that I am going to rewind myself and play a 21-year-old girl in a short pink miniskirt."

When Kaif advocated enjoyment of work over competition

When it was mentioned that the film industry can often be quite ruthless to actors, Kaif responded, "It's a game of survival. And that understanding isn't about looking around you and trying to compete with people who are 20-21 (years old) because that would be insanity and, in fact, illogical (smiles)." "I have to look at it like, this is me and this is my space, and how I can be the best for this much."

Kaif's journey from 'Boom' to 'Merry Christmas'

Looking at Kaif's film career, which began with the 2003 film Boom, has seen her rise to prominence in Bollywood. Despite a slow start, she gained momentum with roles in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, and Namastey London. Her most recent appearance was in Sriram Raghavan's bilingual film, Merry Christmas, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Kaif has recently been surrounded by pregnancy rumors

On the personal front, Kaif has been heavily surrounded by rumors that she and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, might be expecting. However, Kaushal recently debunked the speculations. While promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz, he shared their plans to spend quality time together on her birthday. Regarding the pregnancy speculation, Kaushal stated, "The good news that you are talking about, we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that...it's only speculation."